Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 1.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $84.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $73.74 and last traded at $73.75. 5,875,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,268,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

