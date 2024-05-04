Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $271,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.60. 2,656,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day moving average is $422.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

