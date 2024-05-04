ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ACCO Brands updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30 to $0.33 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.02 to $1.07 EPS.
ACCO Brands Price Performance
Shares of ACCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 825,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $466.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on ACCO Brands
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACCO Brands
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.