Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SWKS. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,266,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after purchasing an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after buying an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

