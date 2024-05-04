Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $24.65-24.85 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $5.50 on Friday, hitting $536.18. The company had a trading volume of 874,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.66.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

