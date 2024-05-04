Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC) Stake Reduced by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.8 %

BDEC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

