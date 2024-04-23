Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,255 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

