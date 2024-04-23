RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.62 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,801 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,255,000.

SAP Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $185.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

