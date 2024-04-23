Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $947.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 947 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 937 ($11.57), with a volume of 151265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 831.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £747.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

