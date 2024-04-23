Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Financial Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 65.47 -$796.00 million ($0.61) -4.75 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Plum Acquisition Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -44.24% -39.14% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A -17.83% -0.07%

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.