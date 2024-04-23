PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $176.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

