PDS Planning Inc Purchases 536 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.52. 509,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,886. The company has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

