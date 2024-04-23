PDS Planning Inc Buys 322 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,176,000 after acquiring an additional 168,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,398,000 after acquiring an additional 165,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 471,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.