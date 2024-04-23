Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,616,000 after purchasing an additional 845,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.84. 1,437,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,762. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

