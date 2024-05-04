Swiss National Bank Sells 14,400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Northrop Grumman worth $210,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.38.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
NOC stock traded down $5.91 on Friday, hitting $469.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,910. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.95.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.
Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman
In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.