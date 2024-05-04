Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on UTZ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 1,167,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,531. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $133,680.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,440,347 shares in the company, valued at $65,607,417.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $6,468,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $7,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 72.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 96.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.