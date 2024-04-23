Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $24.40 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $202.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Valley Bancorp
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.