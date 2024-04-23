NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

NYSE NEE opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

