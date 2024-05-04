Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 584,787 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 660.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 584,787 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,076,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 4,668,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $63.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

