SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,889.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 62,285 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.34. 1,976,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,563,361. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

