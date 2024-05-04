SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,162 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after acquiring an additional 255,616 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $87.89. 543,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,272. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

