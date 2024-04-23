Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,688 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $182,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. 1,487,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.