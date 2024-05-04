Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 23,212 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Domino’s Pizza worth $34,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $514.33. 580,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,011. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

