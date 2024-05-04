Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $69.69. 2,020,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,915,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $247,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Mondelez International by 16.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

