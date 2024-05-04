JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.79 and last traded at $52.58. 1,163,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,737,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after buying an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,137,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,920,000 after purchasing an additional 161,132 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

