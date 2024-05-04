JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.79 and last traded at $52.58. 1,163,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,737,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
