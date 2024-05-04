AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.39. 4,093,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,817,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,509,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

