NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022,773 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.1% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $215,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.66. 2,230,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,830. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.99.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

