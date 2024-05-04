Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.73. 168,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,546. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.72.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.