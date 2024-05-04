Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.
Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.73. 168,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,546. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.72.
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.994288 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.