Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CSQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. 185,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
