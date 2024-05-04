The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Wendy’s Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 3,617,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.