The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 3,617,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

