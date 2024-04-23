The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 1.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.29% of Trade Desk worth $97,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.84. 2,534,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,170 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,398 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.