Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 434,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,551. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.