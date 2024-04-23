Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.54. The company had a trading volume of 434,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,551. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
