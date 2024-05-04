Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $436.48 and last traded at $433.25. Approximately 19,900,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 45,550,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.90.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.56 and its 200 day moving average is $411.72.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

