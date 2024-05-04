Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $436.48 and last traded at $433.25. Approximately 19,900,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 45,550,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.90.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.56 and its 200 day moving average is $411.72.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
