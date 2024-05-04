Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $577.56 and last traded at $576.21. 1,168,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,409,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.