Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $32,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,579.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,488.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,588.31.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

