Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $43.83. 3,174,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,808,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

