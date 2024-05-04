Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 1.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $93.44. 1,736,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,187,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

