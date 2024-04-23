Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 102 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE AMR traded down $14.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.65. 158,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,203. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.72 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 29.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

