Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $334.28

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.28 and last traded at $334.05, with a volume of 29267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.90. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

