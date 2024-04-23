Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFFR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 10,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

