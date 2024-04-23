Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 654,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,950. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

