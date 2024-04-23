Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.40

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 431638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $851,507,000 after buying an additional 1,073,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $326,093,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $252,028,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

