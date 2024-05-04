SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,767 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,524,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,004 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $618.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

