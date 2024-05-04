SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,606,000 after purchasing an additional 74,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.54. 779,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

