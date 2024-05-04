SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,804 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,914 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 8,708 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

