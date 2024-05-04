Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHH remained flat at $67.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 386,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,905. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

