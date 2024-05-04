NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 3.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 29,265,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 56,692,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,486,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in NIO by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NIO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

