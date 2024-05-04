BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

