Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Trading Up 8.5%

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.59). Approximately 475,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 496,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.02) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.40 ($2.82).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £467.81 million, a P/E ratio of -238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

