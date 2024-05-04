BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

